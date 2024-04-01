Microsoft 365 launches High Volume Email in public preview with no per-minute message limits

Microsoft wants to give big businesses a way to send more emails via its Exchange Online service. Today, the company officially announced its public preview of what it calls High Volume Email (HVE) for Microsoft 365 users via Exchange Online.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

HVE is a new service designed primarily for line of business applications and other high-volume SMTP Auth submissions that enables you to send internal messages beyond the current limits of Exchange Online. Customers using on-premises servers in an Exchange hybrid configuration to send a large volume of internal messages can use this service instead and decommission their on-premises servers.

Currently, Microsoft 365 users who send out emails via Exchange Online can only send them to up to 10,000 recipients a day. In addition, those emails can only be sent at up to 30 messages a minute.

The new HVE service increases the number of recipients per day by 10 times, to 100,000 recipients per tenant, compared to the normal Exchange Online. In terms of the number of messages that can be sent per minute, HVE eliminates that 30-message cap, allowing users to send messages with no limit at all per minute.

Microsoft says that during this public preview of HVE, there will be up to 20 accounts created per tenant that can send messages. Also, external recipients will be limited to 2,000 per day. SMTP Basic Authentication will be used during the preview period but OAuth authentication is expended to be added when HVE reaches general availability.

The blog added:

The public preview includes an admin experience in the Exchange admin center to manage HVE accounts, a report to track the usage, and a SMTP endpoint using basic SMTP auth to send email.

For now this new service is for the North American region but Microsoft plans to expand support for HVE to other parts of the world in the future. There's no word on when the service will hit that GA status.