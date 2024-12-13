KB5048753: Windows 11 gets better Start menu filter, new Edge gaming assist, and more

Microsoft has released a new build to Windows 11 Insiders flighting the Beta channel. The latest build, 22635.4655, under KB5048753 gets Start menu filtering, a new Edge Game Assist feature, Spotlight improvements, and more.

The full changelog is given below:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [Start menu] We are improving the filtering for recommended websites on the Start menu based on feedback from Windows Insiders so that we show the highest quality sites based on your own browsing history. Please continue to give us feedback if you see a website recommended you feel shouldn’t be. [Spotlight on the lock screen We’re trying out a few different treatments for the top right hotspot (“Like the image that you see”) on the lock screen. You can now learn more about the spotlight image on your lock screen by clicking on the “Like icon” that takes you to the Spotlight landing page. [Spotlight on the desktop] We’re beginning to roll out some changes to the Desktop Spotlight icon interaction model for Windows Insiders. You can now quickly and easily discover more information about your background image by simply hovering over or clicking on the “Learn about this picture” icon on your desktop. [Windows Share] When you share links or web content using the Windows share window, you will see a visual preview for that content. Visual preview of links and web content in the Windows share window. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [Taskbar] Fixed an issue where the window previews weren’t showing when hovering over certain open apps in the taskbar. Microsoft Edge Game Assist (Preview) We invite Windows Insiders to try out Microsoft Edge Game Assist (Preview)! The Microsoft Edge Game Assist experience in Game Bar. Game Assist is the first in-game browser that delivers a rich gaming-centric browsing experience—including access to your browser data from your PC and mobile devices. Game Assist is a special version of Microsoft Edge that’s optimized for PC gaming and can appear on top of your game in Game Bar. It’s game-aware and will suggest tips and guides for what you’re playing. It also shares the same browser data with Edge on your PC so the information you care about is always accessible while you play, including your favorites, history, cookies, form fills, and more. Check out this blog post for more details and how to get started using Game Assist!

You can find the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.