Save 44% on 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox

Although the deal that slashed the price of the 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S last month is no longer here, you can still purchase this SSD for your console with a massive discount, just a few dollars above the lowest-ever price. Right now, it is available on Amazon at 44% off the original MSRP, letting you get plenty of storage for just $199.99. The 1TB variant is also available with a 13% discount.

For those new to Xbox, Storage Expansion Cards are a quick and easy way to give Xbox Series X or S more space for games. You just plug the card into the dedicated port on the back of your console and that is it—no need for screwdrivers, console disassembly, figuring out whether the drive is compatible, etc.

All official Storage Expansion Cards are certified, which means they support all Xbox Velocity Architecture features like Quick Resume, fast loading times, and more. While you can use traditional USB-based HDDs and SSDs, they only support previous-gen Xbox One and Xbox 360 games.

