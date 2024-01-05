Larian says some banned Xbox Baldur's Gate 3 players should start to see the bans lifted

A few days ago, we reported that a number of players of the Xbox Series X|S version of Baldur's Gate 3 had received lengthy online bans from Microsoft. That was due to players uploading content clips from the D&D-based fantasy RPG that had content that Microsoft considered to be too mature and in violation of its moderation rules.

At that time, Michael Douse, the director of publishing at Larian, the development team of the game, posted word that the studio was "in discussion with Microsoft" and they were looking into the Xbox players bans. Today, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Larian stated that progress has been made.

🎮 Xbox Players 🎮



Players whose capture clips have been flagged on Xbox should now see their bans begin to lift.



Work is ongoing, and the Microsoft team is aware of the issue!



If you’re wanting to upload any clips in the meantime, make sure to turn off mature content 👀 — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) January 5, 2024

The message stated that Xbox Baldur's Gate 3 players who had gotten banned for uploading mature content clips from the game "should now see their bans begin to lift." That's excellent news for those players, especially for one who posted on Reddit that his online game ban time period was supposed to last over a year for posting three clips from the game.

Larian's message added, "Work is ongoing, and the Microsoft team is aware of the issue!" That likely means if you are in this boat, you might have to wait a bit longer to have your online ban lifted.

The message ended with Larian posting a recommendation that Baldur's Gate 3 players might want to "make sure to turn off mature content" in the game before they capture or upload any content. That might mean that the studio could be discussing with Microsoft what specific type of content from the game will be safe to capture and upload from now on.