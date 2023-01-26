Latest Windows 11 Beta build (KB5022358) fixes ReFS bug, file copy bugs, and more

Today, Microsoft released builds 22621.1245 and 22623.1245 (KB5022358) to the Beta Channel for Windows 11 Insiders. The company writes in its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1245 and Build 22623.1245 (KB5022358) to the Beta Channel. Build 22623.1245 = New features rolling out.

Build 22621.1245 = New features off by default.

The new build fixes several major bugs including an issue affecting ReFS file system, a file copy slowdown bug, and many more. The build also brings the Screen Recording feature to the Snipping Tool.

Here is the full list of changes and improvements, as well as bug fixes in the new Beta builds:

Screen recording in Snipping Tool We are beginning to roll out screen recording in Snipping Tool to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel (version 11.2212.24.0). And as part of the most recent Snipping Tool update, we have also added the ability to pause while recording and you should notice improved performance and reliability. Fixes in Build 22623.1245 [Taskbar & System Tray] Fixed a high hitting ShellExperienceHost crash related to interacting with Quick Settings. [Task Manager] Fixed a few issues causing Task Manager crashes.

You now shouldn’t have to make Task Manager be as wide before the navigation pane appears.

If text scaling has been increased, the search box shouldn’t overlap with the title bar text anymore.

Made some tweaks to address cases where text in dialogs was getting cut off when text scaling was increased.

Fixes an issue where certain parts of the title bar couldn’t be used to drag the window. Fixes for BOTH Build 22621.1245 & Build 22623.1245 New! This update changed the experience for preview .NET Framework updates. After you installed this update, all future preview (optional) .NET Framework updates would be displayed on the Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Optional updates On that page, you could control which optional updates you wanted to install.

We fixed an issue that affected the ReFS. The issue caused high nonpaged pool usage, which depleted system memory.

We fixed an issue that affected copying from a network to a local drive. Copying was slower than expected for some users.

We fixed an issue that caused Windows Server 2022 domain controllers (DC) to stop responding. This occurred when they processed Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) requests.

We fixed an issue that affected a Group Policy for Expanded Toasts.

We fixed an issue that might have occurred when the Input Method Editor (IME) was active. Applications might have stopped responding when you used the mouse and keyboard at the same time.

We fixed an issue that affected conhost.exe . It stopped responding.

. It stopped responding. We fixed a resource conflict issue between two or more threads (known as a deadlock). This deadlock affected COM+ applications.

We fixed an issue that affected devices that are subject to Microsoft Exploit Protection Export Address Filtering (EAF). Some applications stopped responding or did not open. These included Microsoft Office and Adobe Reader.

We fixed an issue that stopped you from searching for a file based on the file’s contents.

We fixed an issue that affected searchindexer.exe . It randomly stopped you from signing in or signing out.

. It randomly stopped you from signing in or signing out. We fixed an issue that might have occurred when you converted or reconverted Japanese Kanji using a multibyte character set (MBCS) app. The cursor might have moved to the wrong location when you typed.

We changed how you enabled the Windows diagnostic data processor configuration in preparation for EU Data Boundary To learn more, see Enable Windows diagnostic data processor configuration.

We fixed an issue that affected mstsc.exe . It stopped responding while connecting to a RemoteApp and Desktop Connection.

. It stopped responding while connecting to a RemoteApp and Desktop Connection. We fixed an issue that might have affected FindWindow() or FindWindowEx() . They might have returned the wrong window handle.

or . They might have returned the wrong window handle. We fixed an issue that affected picture files you found using search on the taskbar. This issue stopped you from opening those pictures.

We fixed an issue that might have affected applications that used Microsoft Edge WebView2 to display content. Applications that used WebView2 included Microsoft Office and the Widgets app. The content might have appeared blank or greyed out.

You can find the official blog post here.