Windows Insiders can finally download a native screen recorder for Windows 11

Microsoft has started rolling out the promised native screen recorder for Windows 11. The updated Snipping Tool with screen recording capabilities is now available for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Windows 11 has many tools and shortcuts for taking screenshots without third-party tools. However, for some reason, Microsoft's OS has been lacking a native screen recorder for way too long. Luckily, the company is now ready to address this imbroglio by allowing users to record their screens using the Snipping Tool app.

To record the screen in Windows 11 without resorting to third-party software, launch Snipping Tool and switch to the Record mode. Select the area to record and click Start. Windows will let you preview the recording before saving or sharing it with others.

Microsoft warns that the updated Snipping Tool (version 11.2211.35.0) has a few limitations. For example, you might notice a slight delay between clicking the "Start" button and when the recording begins. There is also a known issue where the Snipping Tool app window does not restore when initiating a new snip from within the app.

You can download the Snipping Tool app from the Microsoft Store.