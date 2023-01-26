Samsung introduces Odyssey Neo G7, its first flat Mini-LED 43" FreeSync gaming monitor

Samsung has announced its first flat Mini-LED monitor, Odyssey Neo G7 (Model name: G70NC). The latest addition to the Odyssey lineup brings gamers a larger screen and enhanced picture quality with its “comprehensive range of vision and details.”

The monitor is equipped with a 43” screen with 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) and has VESA Display HDR600. It also comes with HDR 10+ certification for “advanced picture quality showcasing the best graphics of today.” The gaming monitor uses Quantum Mini LEDs to present Samsung’s Quantum Matrix technology. These Quantum Mini-LEDs enable precise control of the densely packed LEDs and provide users with a rich viewing experience by giving expansive color expressions, detail, and richer blacks.

The monitor also has a Matte Display preventing light reflections on the screen. According to Samsung, the Odyssey Neo G7 aims to bring lifelike picture quality, a high-performance viewing environment, and personalized features to deliver “optimal gaming and entertainment”.

Here is an overview of the Odyssey Neo G7 specifications:

Screen Size 43" Flat/Curved Flat Panel Type Quantum Mini-LED Aspect Ratio 16:9 Refresh Rate (Max) 144Hz Brightness (Typical) 400 nit HDR VESA Display HDR600 HDR10+ Gaming Response Time 1ms MPRT Viewing Angle 178○/178○ VRR FreeSync Premium Pro Smart Feature Gaming Hub, Media Hub Speaker 20W x 2 Video Ports 1x DisplayPort (1.4) / 2x HDMI(2.1) USB Ports 2x USB 3.0 ports Interface (Others) 1x Ethernet LAN, WiFi5, Bluetooth 5.2 Lighting Yes (Core Sync) Stand Tilt Wall Mount VESA (200×200)

Samsung also added that the monitor can be paired up with gaming consoles through WiFi or HDMI connections. It wrote:

“The Odyssey Neo G7 is a great monitor for any gaming platform — using DisplayPort or HDMI connection to hook it up to the users’ Gaming rig or switch to HDMI 2.1 to play on their latest game console. Another option is to play a mobile game on a larger 43” screen through the built-in WIFI/Bluetooth or just connect a controller to enjoy a game in the cloud without even having a console.”

The Odyssey Neo G7 has a refresh rate of 144Hz and 1ms (MPRT) response time for smoother and more precise mouse movements. The monitor also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to prevent issues like input lag and screen tearing. And since it's FreeSync Premium Pro, it will also have HDR support as well as Low Framerate Compensation (LFC). Moreover, individuals can choose to adjust the monitor to their preference with the help of the Flex Move Screen feature. They can adjust the screen size between 20 to 43 inches and change the screen position and ratio.

Users can also use the Samsung Game Bar, which displays important settings without the need to exit the game screen. They can, thus, change “FPS (Frames Per Second), aspect ratio, high dynamic range (HDR) and variable refresh rate (VRR) or adjust settings such as screen ratio, response time and Game Picture mode.”

Additionally, the monitor is equipped with features like Samsung Gaming Hub and Samsung Smart Hub. Samsung Gaming Hub is a “game streaming discovery platform” that provides users access to games from partners like Xbox without storage space requirements and downloads. Whereas, Samsung Smart Hub provides users with “the smart TV experience” on the Odyssey Neo G7, as it brings apps from partners such as Netflix and Prime Video for content via the Internet connection.

The Odyssey Neo G7 will be available beginning in Q1 2023 globally, although, launch schedules may vary between regions.