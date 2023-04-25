Legacy and Windows LAPS passwords can now be handled using this unofficial GUI tool

Microsoft recently announced the availability of Windows LAPS (Local Administrator Password Solution). Although it currently has a bunch of interoperability issues with Legacy LAPS, Microsoft has confirmed that a fix is coming soon.

In the meantime, an unofficial third-party GUI app is now available which will allow querying passwords and other related tasks, and it claims to works nicely on both legacy and Windows LAPS. Dubbed "Simple LAPS GUI", the description of the tool says:

A simple and fast GUI for Microsoft LAPS (legacy) and Windows LAPS. With this tool you can query passwords and change the expiration timestamp.

Version 1.0 of the tool was recently released. Here is the full feature-set of the app:

Simple and fast: Run the executable, type the computer name and press the ENTER key.

Supports Microsoft LAPS (legacy) and Windows LAPS on Active Directory environments.

Read current password, current expiration timestamp and password history (Windows LAPS only) from the Computer objects in your local Active Directory.

Copy the passwords (current and history) using the context menu.

Change the expiration timestamp.

Close the window by pressing the ESCAPE key.

The system requirements and limitations are given below:

System requirements PowerShell 5.1

Windows LAPS PowerShell module

Optional for changing the timestamp of Microsoft LAPS (legacy) passwords: Microsoft LAPS PowerShell module (AdmPwd module)

Limitations Requires an Active Directory joined machine to work properly.

Currently Azure AD is not supported.

You can download the tool from GitHub though keep in mind this is unofficial software.