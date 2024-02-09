Lenovo is rumored to be working on a laptop with a transparent display

A few weeks ago at CES 2024, LG showed off a working smart TV that used a transparent OLED display that the company plans to sell to the public later in 2024. Now, there is an unconfirmed report that Lenovo plans to show off one of its ThinkBook notebooks with a transparent display.

Renders of this alleged notebook were posted by Windows Report from an anonymous source. Based on these images, the laptop also seems to have some kind of transparent cover for its keyboard as well. When the transparent display is played on top of this keyboard, the renders suggest that you will be able to see the backlit keys on the keyboard.

The report claims that this notebook will run on Windows 11. Aside from that, there's no word on its hardware specs, including the display material for the notebook. There's also no word on a possible release date or price. Keep in mind that Lenovo has not yet confirmed this product, so take this leak with a grain of salt.

It's more than possible Lenovo is showing off this ThinkBook transparent display notebook as a "concept" device that won't be actually released, at least in its current form. At the Mobile World Congress trade show in 2023, Lenovo showed off a concept for a new laptop that had a rollable display. However, that product has not yet been turned into a consumer product.

In January 2024, Lenovo demonstrated a PC mouse and keyboard, both of which could be powered by a hand crack. It has also recently demoed a concept smartphone with a flexible and foldable display that could wrap around a wrist.

Lenovo has been announcing some new products over the past few months that are a bit different. That includes an upcoming Windows 11 notebook with a display that can detach and be used as an Android tablet. It also launched the Legion Go portable Windows-powered handheld console with detachable wireless controllers.