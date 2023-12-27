Lenovo may announce a Windows laptop with a detachable Android tablet display at CES 2024

As we get closer to the start of CES 2024 in Las Vegas in the second week of January, we are starting to see some possible leaks of the product that might be presented at the trade show. Today, a Chinese social media account uploaded images and descriptions of what it claims are some of Lenovo's upcoming laptops that might be revealed during CES 2024.

The social media account Apocalypse Chat Laptop (via Liliputing) put a special emphasis on one particular model, a new entry in Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus notebook lineup. According to the post, in normal mode, the device should work as a regular Windows laptop. However, it also reportedly has a detachable display that can be used as a stand-alone Android tablet.

Aside from that description and the images, not much else has been revealed about this Windows-Android hybrid. There's no word on the notebook's hardware or software specs, and there's no info on a possible price or release date. One of the images does show a stylus being used on the stand-alone Android tablet, so it's possible it could be bundled with a pen.

If this leak is accurate, it would not be the first time Lenovo tried to launch a Windows-Android notebook-tablet hybrid. At CES in 2011, it announced that the IdeaPad U1 would double as a Windows notebook with a display that could work as an Android 2.2 tablet. However, that device ended up not being released to the public.

The Chinese social media account also includes more images and brief descriptions of some other upcoming Lenovo notebooks, including new products in its Legion gaming-themed notebooks and notebooks in the 2-in-1 Yoga lineup. As always, take each unconfirmed leak with a reasonable grain of salt.