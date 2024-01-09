The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid combines a Windows 11 PC with an Android tablet

Confirming a previous leak, Lenovo officially announced the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid during its CES 2024 product reveals. It combines a Windows 11 notebook with a 14-inch OLED 2.8K touchscreen display that can detach from the keyboard and be used as an stand-alone Android 13 tablet.

Lenovo's press release states the Windows 11-based keyboard stand uses the new Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, along with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has its own 75Whr battery

The Android 13-based display/tablet runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips, and includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has two rear cameras (13MP and 5MP) and a front facing IR camera.

Lenovo says the Windows 11-based keyboard, which it calls the Hybrid Station, can be connected to an external monitor or display to do work when the Android 13 screen is being used as a tablet.

When the tablet is connected to the keyboard, Lenovo says the Windows half can support the "streaming of Android applications on screen in Picture-in-Picture window."

Both the Windows 11 keyboard and the Android 13 tablet have Wi-Fi 6E wireless hardware. The keyboard has a fingerprint reader, two 2 USB-C ports, and an audio jack. The Android tablet has one 1 USB-C port.

The Windows 11 keyboard weighs 2.14 pounds while the Android tablet will have a weight of 1.73 lbs pounds. That means the two halves, when linked together, will weigh 3.87 pounds.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid will go on sale in the second quarter of 2024. The price will be a bit high as the company will charge $1,999 for this Windows 11-Android 13 combo. The big question: Will this be attractive to people, or will they simply buy a cheaper Windows 11 notebook and Android 13 tablet?