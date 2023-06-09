Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica announcements leak, both head to Game Pass

Leaks before big events are not uncommon, but this is a pretty big one considering the publisher Sega or developer Atlus itself has managed to do it accidentally. What looks to be exclusive trailers from the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase revealing two Persona games were uploaded and quickly taken down from the franchise's own Instagram page.

Fortunately for fans, and unfortunately for whoever is responsible, the videos were quickly ripped and have been re-uploaded everywhere. Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica are the leaked games in question.

Made by the hugely popular JRPG developer Atlus, Persona 3 Reload is a complete remake of the fan-beloved classic Persona 3. The trailer shows it being an Unreal Engine development, with graphics more similar to Persona 5's style featuring upgrades to everything from character models to the UI, and with a third-person camera.

It's unclear if this remake will include Persona 3 Portable version's extra content as well.

The game is hitting Microsoft platforms in "early 2024" according to the trailer, coming out on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. All Game Pass subscribers will also gain access on day one.

Meanwhile, Persona 5 Tactica brings back the Phantom Thieves gang from Persona 5 with a strategy twist. The brand-new, turn-based spin-off is also coming to Microsoft platforms too, hitting PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, while also being a day-one Game Pass release.

PERSONA 5 TACTICA TRAILER!!



releases 17/11/23 (17th november 2023) pic.twitter.com/sDklynkmaQ — JUNO 👾 (@junoharuto) June 8, 2023

Of course, the two games may also be released on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms, but we will have to wait and see if this is the case once the official reveals arrive later.

With how much Xbox branding is seen on these trailers, it's very much a guarantee that these were supposed to air during Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday. Don't forget it was during the 2022 Xbox Showcase that Microsoft revealed Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable for Xbox and Game Pass. It's likely that Microsoft is expanding its partnership with Sega and Atlus this year too.