Threads now lets you save your favourite posts just like X and Instagram

The Meta-owned social network Threads has finally added Save on Threads functionality that lets you save posts for later access. Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who has been quite vocal on the platform since its inception, announced that the Threads bookmark feature has started rolling out "more broadly."

If the Save on Threads feature has landed on your profile, you can bookmark your favorite posts by tapping on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner. Next, tap on the Save button to bookmark the post for later access.

To access the posts you have saved in the Threads app, go to your profile page by tapping on your display picture in the bottom-right corner. Tap on the Settings button in the top right corner, then tap on Saved to access all of your bookmarked posts.

This is similar to how you can bookmark posts on Meta's other social media platform Instagram and the rival platform X (formerly Twitter). However, unlike Instagram, Threads doesn't offer a bookmark button underneath the post yet, which can save an extra tap.

Threads is an Instagram spin-off but the social media platform doesn't offer extensive bookmarking functionality such as Collections, where you can save similar posts and Reels in separate folders. Instagram's Collaborative Collections feature lets you collaborate with your friends and save posts to a common collection.

With that said, Threads is continuously working to expand its feature set, which lacked some essential features at the time of launch. The social media platform recently started testing two features Mosseri said were among the "most requested."

The US presidential elections are due this year and Meta, which owns some of the biggest social networks, announced how it will handle political content. Instagram and Threads will no longer "proactively recommend" political content from accounts you don't follow, the company said in an announcement.