Meta Quest HDMI Link brings smartphone and PC content to Quest headsets

Meta Quest 3 is a standalone mixed-reality headset that works without any PC or smartphone connectivity. However, over the years, Meta has offered different ways to use 2D content from PCs on Quest headsets. In 2019, Meta launched the Oculus Link wired solution, and in 2021, they launched the Oculus Air Link wireless solution.

Today, Meta announced the release of Meta Quest HDMI Link for Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro. This new feature enables Quest users to connect their headsets to a whole new category of devices, including PCs, consoles, laptops, and more.

The new HDMI Link feature will allow users to connect their Quest headset to any device with an HDMI or DisplayPort output. Once connected, users can enjoy their 2D content in VR. Imagine playing your favorite mobile game on a huge Theater View setup in VR. Since this is a wired solution, you can enjoy content, including games, at 1080p with near-zero latency. Some streaming apps that use HDCP protection may not work well with this new HDMI Link feature.

It's important to note that this is not a pure software experience. The HDMI Link requires additional hardware: a UVC and UAC-compatible capture card and a USB 3.0 cable.

Here's how to set up the Meta Quest HDMI Link:

Install the Meta Quest HDMI Link on your headset. Connect your source device to your capture card using a simple HDMI cable, a USB-C to HDMI cable, or a Lightning to HDMI cable, depending on your device's outputs. (Optional) Run USB-C power to your capture card, if available, to keep your headset charged during use. Connect your headset to the capture card using a USB-A female to USB-C male cable. Turn on the headset, grant the necessary permissions, and enjoy.

You can download the Meta Quest HDMI Link app here from the Meta app store.