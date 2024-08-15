Age of Empires Mobile will officially launch on October 17 on iOS and Android

Microsoft is about to try again to launch a mobile version of its hit Age of Empires RTS franchise. Today, it was revealed that Age of Empires Mobile will launch on October 17 for iOS and Android devices.

In a post on the game's official site, Microsoft offers a summary of the game's features:

Multiple single-player modes built on the Age of Empires lineage and featuring iconic elements from the original series

Build your empire in a lively, realistic medieval world featuring stunning civilizations, imperial cities and historical figures

Immersive battlefields offer one of a kind original gameplay with large-scale castle sieges featuring realistic weapons taking on multi-dimensional defenses in a fight with thousands of players worldwide

Be strategic as you encounter realistic and interactive terrain and weather and manage multiple troops with real-time micro-control

The game's main developer is Timi Studios. In earlier comments about the game, Timi said there would also be support for 1v1 battles along with pre-battle features that are normally not found on the PC or Xbox AoE games.

You can preregister for Age of Empires Mobile now on the game's site, which will let you play the game as soon as it is available. You will also get some extra in-game resources and items when you preregister. If there are 3 million people who preregister before the launch date, they will be able to access the hero character Cleopatra VII.

2024 will be a big year for the Age of Empires franchise. In just a few weeks, the spin-off game Age of Mythology will get a major remake as Age of Mythology: Retold for the PC via Steam and Xbox platforms. It will be released on September 4, but people who pay for its Premium Edition will be able to access the game seven days earlier. It will also be a Day One release for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.