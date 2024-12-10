Meta Quest v72 update brings better integration with Windows 11 PCs and more

Meta has started rolling out the Meta Quest v72 software update for Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S headsets. It is a major update with notable improvements related to Windows 11 integration, improved hand tracking, and more.

The major new feature in this v72 release is integration with Windows 11 PCs. Meta has partnered with Microsoft to enable this new experience. After the initial setup, users can simply look at their Windows 11 PC through their Quest headset and they will be prompted to pair with the PC. While this is not yet the default experience, Meta is launching it as an experimental feature later this month. Here's how Quest users can set up this new PC pairing experience:

On Windows 11 PC:

First, check to make sure you meet the hardware requirements. You’ll need a Meta Quest 3 or 3S headset and a PC running Windows 11 22H2 or newer.

Next, you’ll need to visit the Microsoft Store and download the Mixed Reality Link app, if you haven’t already. Once installed, leave your PC unlocked and put your headset on.

On Quest:

Open the Settings menu in-headset, go to your Advanced settings, and enable the “Pair to PC with Microsoft Mixed Reality Link” experimental feature.

Once Quest detects your PC, you should see a pairing prompt floating above your PC keyboard. If you don’t see the prompt, you can also start pairing manually by opening Remote Desktop from your Library or by going to Quick Settings > Remote Desktop and selecting “Add a new device.”

Follow the prompts until your PC and headset are fully paired.

Once paired, you can reconnect to your PC at any time by looking at it and pressing the “Connect” button above the keyboard (or going to Quick Settings > Remote Desktop).

Apart from seamless Windows 11 PC integration, Meta is introducing an improved hand-tracking experience. With v72, the hand tracking system comes with the following improvements related to stability, accuracy, and ease-of-use:

The hand cursor is now more stable and responsive when navigating the universal menu.

The cursor is stabilized while pinching, ensuring it's easier to select what you want.

Responsiveness and stability of pinch-and-drag interactions, like dragging a Browser tab into a new window, have been improved.

It's easier to use hands in confined spaces, which are especially common in Travel Mode.

A new hand ray visualization helps with locating and targeting with the cursor.

Meta also announced the availability of Instagram Direct Messenger support on Quest. With Direct Messenger support, users can chat with their friends, share content, and more. They can also use dictation to type out text messages or even send voice messages if required.

With the v72 update, Meta is introducing the new Media Gallery app through which users can easily access videos, photos, screenshots, and more on their Quest headset.

This new update also brings live captions to calls in the People app to enable users who are deaf or hard of hearing to easily connect with others. With this new feature, users can see a live transcript of other people's words in a dedicated window.

Finally, Meta is introducing a more general keyboard tracking system. This new system can automatically detect and track any keyboard through a dynamic Passthrough "window".

The Meta Quest v72 software update is now rolling out gradually to all eligible Quest headsets. This major update brings a host of new features and improvements that enhance the user experience and make the Quest headsets even more versatile.

