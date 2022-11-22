Microsoft focuses on "mobile-first content creation" with new PowerPoint feature

The last time Microsoft added significant changes to PowerPoint was several months back. And after months of hibernation, the company is launching a much-requested PowerPoint featurestarting today.

Giving a boost to "mobile-first content creation," Microsoft is introducing the ability to create slides in Portrait mode in PowerPoint for iPhone and iPad devices. iOS users will now be able to switch in and out of Portrait mode when creating and editing slides.

Creating slides in portrait mode in action

The feature is currently limited to iOS users only, but not everyone can use it right now. In its official blog post, Microsoft stated that the new Portrait orientation is available to Office Insiders running Version 2.68 (Build 22112003) or later. If you are an Insider, you can try creating a slide in Portrait mode by following the steps below:

How it works

On iPad

Open an existing presentation or create one. In the Design tab, tap on Orientation. Choose Portrait.

On iPhone

Open an existing presentation or create a new one. On the Home tab, tap Design, and then tap Orientation. Choose Portrait.

Microsoft's push towards "mobile-first content creation" will be incomplete without the inclusion of Android devices. Unfortunately, the software giant remains tight-lipped about when the Portrait orientation will be available for PowerPoint for Android.