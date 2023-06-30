Microsoft 365 Insiders on mobile and Mac devices can try out some new features

Members of the Microsoft 365 Insider program can now try out some new features for the Mac, iOS, and Android apps this week. One new feature makes it easier to crop images, while the other will let users merge PDF files.

In a blog post, the company said that Microsoft 365 Insiders can check out the automatic crop feature in the Word, PowerPoint, and Excel apps for the Mac and iOS platforms. Microsoft stated:

If you’ve ever taken a digital picture, you’ve probably used the Crop command. It’s one of the most used features when working with pictures. Now, with a single click, the Auto Crop command helps you identify the most important parts of your picture and crops out the rest.

Mac users can access this feature by inserting an image in Word, Excel, or PowerPoint, then clicking on Picture Format and finally the new Auto Crop option. iOS device owners can add an image in those same apps, and then tap on Picture, Crop, and finally Auto Crop.

The new automatic crop feature can only be used on one image at a time. It also doesn't currently support SVG or PDF files. The feature is available for Microsoft 365 Insiders with Mac on Version 16.76 (Build 23062703) or later and on iOS on Version 2.76 (Build 23062804) or later.

In another blog post, Android Microsoft 365 Insiders who had a paid subscription can now merge PDF files. All users have to do is go to the Choose files page, and select which PDFs they want to merge. They can then tap on the Next button, and finally the Merge PDFs button. You can also select the order in which the PDFs will merge before you click on the Next button.

Once the files are merged, they are automatically saved so you can search and access them later. This feature is available for Insiders on Android who are using Build 16.0.16523.10000 or later.