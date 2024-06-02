Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Copilot will soon make a PDF from a PowerPoint file and more.

Welcome back to our weekly roundup of what's been added to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap website. The company didn't add too many new entries on the site this week, but there was still enough of them that might be of interest to many people who use the online productivity apps.

If you use PowerPoint a lot but want an easier way to convert your presentation to another format, the Microsoft 365 Roadmap added a new entry this week that might be of interest. Due out later in June, the web and desktop versions of PowerPoint will add a new Copilot-based feature:

Copilot in PowerPoint will now be able to support automatically generating a presentation based on a PDF file. This is in addition to the existing support for automatically generating a presentation based on a Word document.

In July, Microsoft Teams will get a number of new features. One of them that's coming to the desktop, Mac, and web versions will automatically hide inactive Teams channels;

Easily keep your channels list relevant. Teams will automatically detect inactive channels you haven’t interacted with in a while, and automatically hide them for you. You have the option to review the list of channels and unhide some or all of them, opt out of automatic hiding from settings, or initiate this process on demand.

The desktop version of Teams will also add new sound notification options in July.

You can change the sound of your notifications to help you stay focused, prioritize quickly and avoid distractions. You can as well make urgent notifications and priority contact notifications more prominent. You can also mute notification sounds when you are busy or in a meeting.

All versions of Teams will get a new Copilot feature in July:

You can now ask Copilot in chat and channels to respond to questions regarding a conversation in a specific time period, for example: last month.

Finally, users of the new Outlook for Windows app, and the web version of Outlook, are getting a Copilot-based rewriting feature in July:

Similar to Microsoft Word, highlight and rewrite capabilities will allow users to select specific sentences in their email draft and have them rewritten by Copilot. Using highlight and rewrite when drafting with Copilot in Outlook, users will be able to give detailed instructions on how to rewrite and be able to modify tone and length.

That is our look back at the last seven days on the Microsoft 366 roadmap. Come back again in a week as we do this again and check out what's new on the site.