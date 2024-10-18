Microsoft confirms Outlook getting new "Modern" as well as custom AI themes soon

Microsoft, recently, has been making an active effort to make the New Outlook for Windows better. The company has been improving the offline usability of the app so that it can at least do the basics without needing to connect to the internet. The app will finally launch offline and will also do better email syncing.

At the same time, the tech giant understands that the Outlook calendar feature is useful and is thus carrying it over to Teams as well.

Aside from these changes, Microsoft has also confirmed that Outlook is getting a bunch of new themes as well as support for custom AI themes that can be made with the aid of Copilot. On the Microsoft 365 roadmap entry under feature ID 394682, it writes:

Outlook: Outlook themes generated by Microsoft Copilot Make Outlook yours with themes generated by Copilot. You will be able to find these themes in Settings.

You can also find information related to the above on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center under Message ID: MC912174.

Aside from custom AI theme support, Outlook is also getting four new "Modern" themes. The company has added the entry under feature ID 417004 on the Microsoft 365 roadmap. The upcoming themes will work on both Outlook for Windows and the Outlook Web app. However, at the moment, there are no additional details on what these modern themes will be like.

The entry states:

Outlook: New Modern Themes Adding four new themes to Outlook for Windows and the Outlook Web App. These themes will bring more personalization and expressiveness to your email client.

As per the roadmap entries, the general availability rollout for both modern themes, as well as Copilot-based themes, will start next month.