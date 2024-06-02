Nvidia reveals Project G-Assist as a way to help gamers with AI created answers to questions

As part of its Computex 2024 announcements, Nvidia revealed a new AI service it is creating for PC games. It's called Project G-Assist, and it is being made to help gamers get answers to questions they might have while playing the game without having to leave the gameplay.

In a blog post, Nvidia stated:

Project G-Assist takes voice or text inputs from the player, along with a snapshot of what’s in the game window. The snapshot is fed into AI vision models that provide context awareness and app-specific understanding for the Large Language Model (LLM), which is connected to a database of game knowledge such as a wiki. The output of the LLM is an insightful and personalized response—either text, or speech from the AI —based on what’s happening in-game.

Nvidia used the survival game ARK: Survival Ascended as way to demo Project G-Assist. Players of that game could tap on a key on their keyboard, or use a voice command, to ask Project G-Assist to ask questions and receive answers on topics like how to craft a weapon, how to defeat a particular in-game enemy, and more.

Project G-Assist could also be used by players to get the best possible performance from a game with their hardware. Nvidia stated:

The AI Assistant can track and graph frame rates, power usage, PC latency, and other hardware statistics, suggesting ways to improve them when prompted. It can intelligently find ways to increase performance per watt, such as dynamically undervolting the GPU while respecting a frame rate target.

These in-game AI helpers could be available on a PC while connected to a cloud server. It could also be done on the PC itself with, naturally, Nvidia's own GeForce GPUs.

The company has yet to announce when Project G-Assist will be available for gamers. However, it is asking game developers to sign up on a web page to get more information on this AI feature sometime in the future.