Amazon Deal: Get this LG 34-inch 34WP65C-B ultrawide monitor for a new low price of $249

Big and ultrawide PC monitors used to be very expensive. However, we have recently seen larger monitors become much more affordable for gamers who want to play their PC titles on a bigger display but may have a limited budget. LG has just lowered one of its 34-inch ultrawide monitors to an all-new low price.

Right now, the LG 34-inch 34WP65C-B ultrawide curved monitor is priced at just $249 at Amazon. That's the lowest price ever for this product, and also a big $150 discount from its $399 MSRP.

The VA panel on this 21:9 aspect ratio monitor has a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 along with a 160Hz refresh rate. The curvature of the display should give PC gamers a more immersive experience. The monitor also supports AMD Freestyle Premium which should reduce any stuttering, flickering or screen tearing when you play games as well.

The monitor supports HDR 10 and offers 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum for superior colors on screen. Even the audio is better than what the normal monitor has with 2-channel MAXXAUDIO stereo sound. You also get two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort for connecting the monitor to a desktop PC, notebook or even a gaming console.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

