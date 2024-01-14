Get the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock for your Windows or Mac PC for an all time low price

If you want a high end docking solution for your Windows or Mac PC, you should check out the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock. It also happens to be available at a new all-time low price.

Right now, the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock is priced at $279.99 at Amazon. It's not only a new price low but it's available at a $50 discount from its $329.99 MSRP.

The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock has 10 total ports. Three of them are Thunderbolt 4/USB4 ports with 40 Gbps downstream connections, and there's also another Thunderbolt 4/USB4 port for upstream connections. There are also three 10Gbps USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2) ports. Razer says you can connect the port to external monitors. It can run two 4K displays at 60Hz, or one 8K display at 30Hz.

The dock also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, an SD card slot for expanding your storage, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. The external power supply on the Razer dock offers up to 135W of power, and laptops that connect to the dock can be charged with 90W.

The black-colored version of the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock also supports the company's Chroma RGB backlighting (Windows PCs only) on the underside of the port. There's also a white-colored version of the same dock but it does not have the RGB lighting option.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

While it doesn't have a discount yet since it just launched, Razer's new and cheaper $119.99 USB-C Dock might be of interest. There are no Thunderbolt ports and there's no RGB backlighting, but it does have four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, which includes one for power delivery, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack with 7.1 surround sound support, an SD/MicroSD card slot, and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.