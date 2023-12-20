Get the Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse for a rock bottom all-time low price

There are lots of gaming-themed PC mice products to choose from, but you usually can't go wrong with getting a Razer mouse. The company basically came up with the idea of a PC mouse designed specifically for gamers in the first place. Right now, you can get one of their best wired mice, the Razer Basilisk V3, at its all-time rock-bottom price at Amazon.

Right now, the Razer Basilisk V3 wired gaming mouse is priced at just $39.99. That's an all-time low time price for the mouse and $30 from its $69.99 MSRP.

The Razer Basilisk V3 has an ergonomic form factor for its design that should support your hand. It includes 11 programmable buttons with optical switches that offer users fast 0.2ms actuation speeds and 70 million clicks lifespan. You can create custom profiles for the mouse and switch between them using a programmable button found on the bottom of the mouse.

It also has a 26,000 DPI optical sensor for fast actions while you play games. It has a HyperScroll Wheel that can be switched to either tactile or free-spin modes, depending on what is best for your gaming or just regular PC use.

Like many Razer PC products, it supports the company's Chroma RGB lighting technology. You can customize the light coming from the mouse in 16.8 million different colors and switch between a number of different lighting effects for the mouse's 11 RGB zones.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.