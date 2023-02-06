Microsoft apparently begins work on Windows 11 Moment 3 release later in 2023

Back in November, Microsoft started enabling its upcoming Windows 11 Moment 3 update for the first time. Back then, we found traces of the upcoming feature update in Dev Channel builds. It was also around this same time that Microsoft moved into the Zinc development semester. Internal test IDs revealed that the Redmond giant had begun enabling Moment 3, and even Moment 4, features in the Dev channel.

Up until now, anything and everything around Moment 3 revolved around the Dev Channel. However, things are now starting to spill over to the Beta Channel as well, indicating that future Moment 3 features are now moving in slightly closer to the general availability. Twitter user and Windows enthusiast Xeno noticed mentions of future Beta channel builds 23141 and 23145 in the recent Beta channel releases. They speculate that the new build numbers are indicative of Windows 11 Moment 3. The mentions were found in the Microsoft Symbol Server which may be hinting at the ongoing debugging and development efforts by the company.

This makes sense as earlier reports had suggested that Windows 11 22H2 Moment 3 could be out in May this year. Further reports suggest it will be followed by Moment 4 later in the year (Windows 11 version 23H2). That said, it is important to understand that this is only speculation for now until we get official confirmation from Microsoft.