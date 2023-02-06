Nothing's Phone (2) specs, model number, and launch timeline leak

Nothing as a brand emerged in 2020, but it became the talk of the town only after releasing the Phone (1) last year. The company has officially confirmed that it's working on a successor model which will be more premium in terms of software and hardware. A new leak has given us some insights into what's under the hood, its launch timeline, and a few other details.

According to sources close to mysmartprice, the Phone (2) has a model number A065 and is being prepared for a launch in the second half of this year. Sources say it will pack a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset, though it remains unclear as to which processor will power the handset. There will be an AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz to ensure scrolling on the screen feels smooth. The size of the display and its resolutions are unknown.

Just like its predecessor, Phone (2) will offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Although not confirmed by the sources, it will likely offer more variants with lower memory and storage. The Phone (2) is also expected support virtual RAM, which may boost the performance of your phone when you are running too many resource-intensive tasks.

The Phone (2) will be an exciting release for the company not only because the handset will be its first premium offering but also because of the fact that people in the United States will be able to finally get their hands on it. Mind you, Phone (2) will be launched globally in the third quarter of 2023, but it's highly likely that we will get the complete details about Nothing's upcoming handset well before it goes official.

Source: mysmartprice