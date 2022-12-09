Latest Windows 11 build apparently has Moment 3 and Moment 4 updates enabled by default

One of the major changes that happened with Windows 11 22H2 is the move back to a three-year cycle once again, just like in the Windows 8, Windows 7, and Windows Vista days. Back when the Windows 11 version 21H2 (original release) had hit, there was a yearly feature update cadence cycle planned. Instead, as we all know now, the company has begun gradually rolling out features in what is referred to internally as "Moment" updates.

So far the company has released Moment 1, which came out in mid-October with features like Tabbed File Explorer, Taskbar Overflow, among others. Moment 2 is expected to be released early next year, sometime in February or March. Moment 2 features are now available in Windows 11 22H2.

Following those, the internal test ID of what appears to be the next update, ie, Moment 3, has also been found. Microsoft might be referring to these velocity feature updates for Moment as "MTestUx" as similarities have been found by Windows detective and Twitter user PhantomOcean3. The latest one "MTestUx15" with the ID "42105254" was discovered in a previous Windows 11 Beta Channel build.

Now in the latest Windows 11 build Dev channel build 25262, the two new velocity feature IDs are apparently enabled by default. This was discovered by Twitter user PhantomOcean3 who loves to passionately dig into new builds:

The table below summarizes the Feature update and probable Test IDs:

Feature Update Test ID Moment 1 39145991 Moment 2 39281392 (MTestUx13) Moment 3 (?) 41655236 (MTestUx14) (?) Moment 4 (?) 42105254 (MTestUx15) (?)

The "(?)" in the above table indicates rumor as at this moment, as it is not confirmed whether these indeed are referring to future Moment releases or not. However, if it is, then Microsoft looks to be in top gear as it appears to be itching to get on with the development of next-gen Moment updates, and to gradually roll new feauters out to Insiders.