Top 10 features and changes Windows 11 users want for File Explorer

Microsoft has already upgraded File Explorer several times. In 2021, Windows 11 introduced a more modern UI with better visuals, revamped toolbars, and brand-new context menus. In 2022, File Explorer finally received tabs support, a refreshed Home page, and a slightly better navigation pane, delivering a much better experience focused on productivity.

However, as we say in every part of the "Top 10 features users want" series, the job is far from over. File Explorer, probably the most popular area in Microsoft's operating system, still needs improvements. Here is what it needs the most, according to those using Windows 11 and willing to share their thoughts with Microsoft using the Feedback Hub.

1. Improve the performance of common actions in File Explorer - 4645+ upvotes

Response from Microsoft:

We're continually working to improve your experience based on this feedback. We've made some changes and more are on the way.

2. Revamp the Properties dialog to make it more modern and with dark mode - 2225+ upvotes

Response from Microsoft:

We've got this.

3. Support more compressed files types (rar, 7z, etc) - 2179+ upvotes

Response from Microsoft:

Looking into it. Thank you for your suggestion and feedback. It's great to see so much enthusiasm for supporting more compressed file types natively in Windows. While we can't promise to ship every suggestion that gets submitted, we have passed this feedback on to our team to make them aware that this is a top file explorer issue reported by customers. Keep those suggestions and votes coming! We'll keep you updated here if there are any updates in this area.

4. Improve design consistency and add more redesign bits - 1974+ upvotes

Response from Microsoft:

We've got this.

5. Redesign the disk storage usage indicators in File Explorer - 1430+ upvotes

Response from Microsoft:

We've got this.

6. Make File Explorer display how much space each folder takes - 1312+ upvotes

Response from Microsoft:

We've got this. Thanks for your suggestion and feedback. It's great to see so much enthusiasm from customers about file explorer! While we can't promise to ship every suggestion that gets submitted, we hear your concerns and have passed this feedback on to our team to make them aware that this is a top issue reported by customers. Keep those suggestions and votes coming! We'll keep you updated here about any future changes we make to this feature.

7. Allow dragging FIle Explorer tabs between windows - 1295+ upvotes

Response from Microsoft:

Appreciate the feedback - this isn't currently supported, however your interest has been shared with the team for future consideration. We'll let you know if there are any changes to share.

Note: This feedback is already addressed in the latest Windows 11 Dev build, albeit in a way too buggy form, so expect an announcement soon with improvements in upcoming updates.

8. Merge context menus to remove the "Show more" option - 1203+ upvotes

Response from Microsoft:

We've got this.

9. Add the "Refresh" option to the context menu - 868+ upvotes

Response from Microsoft:

We've got this. Appreciate the feedback - it's been shared with the team for future consideration. While Refresh isn't currently a top level option when right clicking a folder in File Explorer, for what it's worth, you can click the refresh button directly in the address bar without having to open the context menu at all (and for those who prefer keyboard access, you can press F5 to refresh a folder).

10. Let users set "Show more options" as the default menu variant - 861+ upvotes

Response from Microsoft:

We've got this. Thanks for reaching out about this - there isn't currently an option to make it the default on right click, however pressing Shift+F10 or the keyboard menu key (which is available on certain keyboards) will directly open the Windows 10 context menu in File Explorer. With Build 22572 (which just went live for the Dev Channel), we've added an option so that Shift + Right-clicking in File Explorer and the Desktop will now open the “Show more options” context menu.

Those are the most popular requests Windows customers want Microsoft to address. Less upvoted posts ask Microsoft to unify tab design across products (Edge, File Explorer, Terminal, Notepad), add rounded corners™ to the address and search bar, and more. Hopefully, Microsoft will consider what users want in its upcoming File Explorer redesign. It would be great for the company to implement changes and features users want, not only recommended content.

Do you agree that Microsoft should make those a priority? Maybe Microsoft should improve other areas of File Explorer? Share your thoughts and ideas in the comments section. Also, upvote feedback from other customers or file yours in the Feedback Hub.