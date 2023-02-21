More Windows 11 22H2 Moment 3 enablement packages leak, releasing later in 2023

Back in November 2022, Microsoft started enabling its upcoming Windows 11 Moment 3 update for the first time. Back then, we found traces of the upcoming feature update in Dev Channel builds. It was also around this same time that Microsoft moved into the Zinc development semester. Internal test IDs revealed that the Redmond giant had begun enabling Moment 3, and even Moment 4, features in the Dev channel.

Fast forward three months to February 2023, things have apparently begun progressing into the Beta channel. Around a couple of weeks back, what seem to be internal builds, 23141 and 23145, were spotted. And now it looks like the upcoming Moment 3 update is readying for a rollout to Windows 11 Insiders via the Beta channel some time in the very near future.

Yesterday, a new build 22624 (KB5023011) popped up and was spotted by users online in the form of enablement package (EKB5023595). The 2262x build numbers are deployed by Microsoft for the Beta channel and the upcoming Moment 2 feature update uses "22623", and likewise, 22624 is meant to denote Moment 3. Since then, more packages for Moment 3 have surfaced today, inside the latest Beta build. This is also one of the few times that the "moment" reference has been seen inside Windows.

In terms of release date, earlier reports had suggested that Windows 11 22H2 Moment 3 could be out in May of this year. Further reports suggest it will be followed by Moment 4 later in the year (Windows 11 version 23H2). In fact, new rumors of 23H2 also made the rounds recently.

While the progress is good to see, there of course remain loads of bugs to iron out. One of those might be related to the default NVMe driver on Windows 11, which is causing BSOD and freezing issues for WD SSDs.

Source: techosarusrex (Twitter) via Xeno (Twitter)