Microsoft reportedly plans to release Windows 11 Moment 3 update in May 2023

The days of Microsoft having a simple and easy-to-understand Windows feature update system are gone. What was initially promised to be one update per year turned into a seemingly random flow of new features possibly arriving inside the monthly cumulative updates called "Moments", they usually filter down from the Windows Insider Dev or Beta channel W indows 11 Previews, but even features that first arrive in Dev do not always follow the path down through Beta, and Release Preview. Long story short, it's not really clear how "Moments" come about and are decided.

The features Microsoft released for the Windows 11 2022 Update in November are your "Moment 1" update, "Moment 2" should arrive in February or March 2023, and now we have a new report spilling the beans on the upcoming "Moment 3" update.

According to @_h0x0d_, a reliable source of Microsoft leaks, the company plans to release the "Moment 3" update or "next Windows Continuous Innovations" in May 2023. References to "Moment 3" have already been spotted in the recent Windows 11 preview builds.

May 2023 = next Windows "Continuous Innovations" release timeframe — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) December 14, 2022

There are no official confirmations from Microsoft or definitive lists of new features that "Moment 3" could bring. The company has yet to disclose what users will get in the "Moment 2" update, although some of its parts and features are already available in the stable version of Windows 11 22H2.

What do you want to see in the Windows 11 "Moment 3" update? Share your wishlist in the comments.