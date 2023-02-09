Microsoft claims up to 50% performance boost on AMD, Intel with latest Windows 11 WSA update

Alongside new Windows 11 Insider channel builds on Dev (build 25295), Beta (build 2262x.1255) and Server (build 25295), Microsoft has also released an update to Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) with new version 2301.40000.4.0. The company is promising several improvements in the new update with the highlight of the release probably being performance improvement in terms of framerates of close to 50% in the case of x86 processors, ie, AMD and Intel CPUs, and up to 20% for those belonging to the ARM ISA.

There are Android 13 security updates as well, alongside many more improvements. The full changelog is given below:

Today we are shipping an update for Windows Subsystem for Android™ on Windows 11 to all Windows Insider channels. This update (2301.40000.4.0) will make improvements to the camera experience, graphics improvements, general reliability, and security updates. What’s New Improved audio input latency and reliability

Improvements to camera experience (camera metadata now exposed to camera apps)

Improvements to framerate performance: certain benchmarks have improved by 10%-20% on ARM and 40%-50% on x64

Fixed zooming out in apps using touchpad or mouse

Improvements to platform reliability

Using latest Chromium WebView to version 108

Synchronizing global microphone and camera privacy toggles between Windows and Android apps

Android 13 security updates

You can view the official blog post here.