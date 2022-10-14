Microsoft confirms no Dev build this week as it is chasing down a blocking bug

For those looking forward to a new Windows Insider build today, Microsoft has confirmed it isn't happening as the company is busy "chasing down" a bug in the upcoming Dev Channel flight.

Nothing for today. We'll see how builds line up for next week! — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) October 14, 2022

Although the Windows Insider account confirmed it today, Jason Howard, who is on the Engineering Team at Microsoft, suggested yesterday that it wouldn't happen this week due to a pesky bug.

Other than the Beta build that was released today I don't believe we'll be releasing anything else this week. — Jason Howard (@NorthFaceHiker) October 13, 2022

Resizable start menu dragging recommended section shown in surface event#Windows11 #FluentDesign pic.twitter.com/DMIjmuAYFJ — FireCube (@FireCubeStudios) October 12, 2022

We do wonder what kind of bug the developer team has caught as nothing more about it was said, maybe the resizeable Start menu that was accidentally shown off during the Microsoft Ignite event? Or something else. We might catch a hint next week when a new build drops.