Microsoft confirms no Dev build this week as it is chasing down a blocking bug

Windows 11 Insider Preview Back Soon

For those looking forward to a new Windows Insider build today, Microsoft has confirmed it isn't happening as the company is busy "chasing down" a bug in the upcoming Dev Channel flight.

Although the Windows Insider account confirmed it today, Jason Howard, who is on the Engineering Team at Microsoft, suggested yesterday that it wouldn't happen this week due to a pesky bug.

We do wonder what kind of bug the developer team has caught as nothing more about it was said, maybe the resizeable Start menu that was accidentally shown off during the Microsoft Ignite event? Or something else. We might catch a hint next week when a new build drops.

