Microsoft confirms problems with taskbar in Windows 10

After acknowledging problems related to Kerberos authentication in Windows 10 and 11, Microsoft is back with another known issue. This time, it affects computers running client Windows 10 versions 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, and 22H2.

Microsoft says those sticking to Windows 10 might encounter a weird bug causing the taskbar to disappear momentarily. Also, the entire system might hang and become unresponsive.

Although the problem sounds scary, Microsoft has already implemented the necessary fixes and rolled back the troublemaking code to undo the damage. Affected devices should restore to normal operating mode within 24 hours. However, users can speed up the process by restarting their systems or applying a special Group Policy (only on enterprise-managed devices). You can find more information about Known Issue Rollback in the official documentation.

The Known Issue Rollback feature or KIR frequently helps Microsoft solve Windows bugs on the fly without requiring additional updates or patches. KIR recently helped fix broken Direct Access on various Windows 10 and 11 versions, restoring the ability to connect to remote networks without VPN networks.

Despite this, Microsoft still has several known bugs to resolve. The software giant is working on fixing problems with Kerberos authentication, domain operations error "0xaac (2732)," Secure Boot DBX update issues, and performance degradations in various games.