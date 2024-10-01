Microsoft Copilot's Think Deeper feature uses OpenAI's o1 model to solve complex problems

Today, Microsoft introduced Copilot Labs, a new feature through which it will experiment with new AI features with a small subset of users to gather feedback and improve them. Copilot Labs will be available to all Copilot Pro users. Similar to Google Search Labs, Copilot Labs will offer a glimpse into "work-in-progress" Copilot features that are just around the corner.

The first feature available in Copilot Labs is called Think Deeper. It uses OpenAI’s latest o1 models, which are designed to spend more time thinking before they respond. These latest models can reason through complex tasks and solve harder problems than previous models in various fields, including science, coding, and math.

Copilot's Think Deeper feature uses these latest reasoning models to help users solve tough math problems, manage complex home projects, and more. As expected, the Think Deeper feature will take more time to respond than regular Copilot. However, it can deliver detailed, step-by-step answers to challenging questions.

Microsoft is rolling out the new Think Deeper feature to a limited number of Copilot Pro users in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

With Think Deeper, Microsoft is pushing the boundaries of AI assistance, offering users a powerful tool to tackle challenging tasks. The initial rollout to a limited number of users suggests a cautious but promising approach to refining this innovative feature.

Microsoft is also integrating OpenAI's o1 models in other products and services. When using o1-preview with GitHub Copilot, Microsoft noticed that the model’s reasoning capability allows for a deeper understanding of code constraints and edge cases, producing a more efficient and higher-quality result. Using this preview of o1 models in GitHub, developers can use GPT-4o to get a quick explanation of APIs and o1-preview for designing complex algorithms. You can learn more about this capability here.