Microsoft Edge 102.0.1245.41 has security fixes and solves PDF printing bug

Microsoft released two small updates for its Edge browser over the weekend. The company sent out a security update on Friday and another one today. While the Friday update fixed a security issue that affected the Edge browser, today’s update addressed security issues that affected all Chromium-based web browsers. Additionally, the update seems to have fixed the problem that prevented PDF files from being printed when accessed through the Edge browser.

Edge 102.0.1245.41 for the Stable release channel is being labeled as a maintenance update that fixes several vulnerabilities. Microsoft is yet to update the Release Notes. However, the company has previously informed about the following vulnerabilities in the Chromium and Edge browsers:

Chromium: CVE-2022-2007 Use after free in WebGPU -- CVE-2022-2007

Chromium: CVE-2022-2008 Out of bounds memory access in WebGL -- CVE-2022-2008

Chromium: CVE-2022-2010 Out of bounds read in compositing -- CVE-2022-2010

Chromium: CVE-2022-2011 Use after free in ANGLE -- CVE-2022-2011

The aforementioned security vulnerabilities affect all browsers that are based on the Chromium engine, which includes Google Chrome. Google confirmed it had patched these vulnerabilities in the Chromium browser on June 9, 2022. Some of the security issues are rated ‘High’. Neither Microsoft nor Google has offered any detailed information about the vulnerabilities yet.

In addition to security fixes, the latest update also addresses a bug with PDF printing. The problem existed since Edge was updated to 102.0.1245.30. Although it wasn’t widespread, a few network administrators claimed all PCs within a network couldn’t print PDF files from the updated browser.

Source: Günter Born