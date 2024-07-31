Microsoft fixed the problem with old Xbox One consoles not being able to update software

Xbox users recently noticed that old Xbox One consoles (those big fat OG models from the pre-Xbox One S era) with outdated software could no longer update to the latest operating system version. This behavior raised some eyebrows and concerns about the future of consoles that basically cannot live without an active internet connection. Fortunately, Microsoft is bricking your neglected Xbox One.

Jason Ronald, VP of Xbox Gaming Devices and Ecosystem, posted on his X account that the problem with Xbox One consoles not being able to update from OS builds older than November 2018 had been finally fixed:

For players who were having issues updating their Xbox One consoles still running an OS build from November 2018 or earlier, this has been resolved.



Thanks to the team @DigitalFoundry for notifying us about this issue. Game on! — Jason Ronald (@jronald) July 30, 2024

To most users, the problem passed by completely unnoticed. However, those buying second-hand Xbox One consoles or digging out their abandoned systems from years ago found themselves in a sticky situation with a console unable to access any of the online capabilities, including digital purchases and multiplayer.

Interestingly, newer Xbox One consoles, namely the One S and One X, were unaffected by this odd bug. Now, with the problem solved, you can connect your original Xbox One to the internet, download the latest software update (the Xbox One generation is still supported despite being almost 11 years old), and play compatible games.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently closed the doors of its digital marketplace on Xbox 360. The second-generation Xbox can no longer purchase games from its online store, so you can only play games you already own or those on physical media. Owners of Xbox One/Xbox Series consoles, however, can still purchase backward-compatible Xbox 360 titles.