Hunt: Showdown will get a big update August 15 but will lose Xbox One and PS4 support

Hunt: Showdown, the multiplayer competitive first-person shooter from developer and publisher Crytek, is preparing to launch a major update very soon. The bad news is that the update will also mean the end of support for two of its platforms.

In a developer update that was posted on YouTube this week, it was revealed that Hunt: Showdown will be upgraded to the company's CryEngine 5.11 version on August 15. However, this engine upgrade means that the game will no longer be supported by Microsoft's Xbox One console nor on Sony's PlayStation 4 console.

Hunt: Showdown gamers who play on these consoles will have to either upgrade to the Xbox Series S or X consoles or the PS5 to continue to play the game. The game will also still be playable on the PC. The slight bit of good news is that those players will be able to transfer their accounts, plus all DLC content they have acquired, over to the new consoles at no charge.

Along with the engine upgrade, Crytek says it has lots of plans for new content and improvements for Hunt: Showdown on August 15. Indeed, David Fifield, Crytek's general manager for the Hunt franchise, stated in the video that Crytek considers the date as "a significant relaunch of Hunt: Showdown at a whole new level."

Crytek plans to offer weekly updates via video and social media accounts on what they plan to add to the game as part of the big update. Fifield stated they have been taking comments from the game's community, as well as engagement data, that will factor into their upcoming updates.

The developer also plans to help address issues with cheaters and toxic players as well, The game's user interface will also be getting a refresh and there will also be changes to the game's progression and rewards systems. Finally, there will be a new event, a new map biome, and even more additional content coming to the game on August 15.