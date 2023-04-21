Microsoft fixes Surface Pro 8 display flickering issue, improves Windows Hello, more

Surface Pro 8 device images

The April 2023 firmware update is also available for those owning the eighth-generation Surface Pro or Surface Pro 8. The latest release is notable as it resolves a flickering display issue, improves Windows Hello and camera performance, and fixes bugs causing blue screens of death.

What is new in the Surface Pro 8 April 2023 firmware update?

  • Addresses system camera performance and stability, and addresses bugcheck.

  • Improves Windows Hello log-in stability.

  • Resolves display flicker issue.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Intel – System - 60.22000.5.9037

Intel Camera - Control Logic -System devices
Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.9037 Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices
Intel – Camera – 60.22000.5.9037 Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera - System devices
Intel – Extension - 60.22000.5.9037 Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera - Extension
Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.9037 Surface Camera Front - System devices

Intel Corporation – Extension - 60.22000.5.9037

 Surface Camera Front - Extension
Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.9037 Surface Camera Rear - System devices
Intel Corporation – Extension - 60.22000.5.9037 Surface Camera Rear - Extension
Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.9037 Surface IR Camera Front - System devices
Intel Corporation – Extension - 60.22000.5.9037 Surface IR Camera Front - Extension
Surface - Firmware - 5.65.139.0 Surface Touch G6 Firmware Update - Firmware
Surface - HIDClass - 161.39.33.0 Surface TCON device -Human Interface Devices
Surface - Firmware - 18.104.143.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations All Surface Pro 8 variants
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps
Known Issues No known issues in this update
Device Supported Until October 5, 2025

Here are other Surface devices Microsoft updated this month with new firmware:

