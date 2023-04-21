Microsoft fixes Surface Pro 8 display flickering issue, improves Windows Hello, more

The April 2023 firmware update is also available for those owning the eighth-generation Surface Pro or Surface Pro 8. The latest release is notable as it resolves a flickering display issue, improves Windows Hello and camera performance, and fixes bugs causing blue screens of death.

What is new in the Surface Pro 8 April 2023 firmware update?

Addresses system camera performance and stability, and addresses bugcheck.

Improves Windows Hello log-in stability.

Resolves display flicker issue.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel – System - 60.22000.5.9037 Intel Camera - Control Logic -System devices Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.9037 Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices Intel – Camera – 60.22000.5.9037 Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera - System devices Intel – Extension - 60.22000.5.9037 Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera - Extension Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.9037 Surface Camera Front - System devices Intel Corporation – Extension - 60.22000.5.9037 Surface Camera Front - Extension Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.9037 Surface Camera Rear - System devices Intel Corporation – Extension - 60.22000.5.9037 Surface Camera Rear - Extension Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.9037 Surface IR Camera Front - System devices Intel Corporation – Extension - 60.22000.5.9037 Surface IR Camera Front - Extension Surface - Firmware - 5.65.139.0 Surface Touch G6 Firmware Update - Firmware Surface - HIDClass - 161.39.33.0 Surface TCON device -Human Interface Devices Surface - Firmware - 18.104.143.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations All Surface Pro 8 variants Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps Known Issues No known issues in this update Device Supported Until October 5, 2025

