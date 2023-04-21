Microsoft fixes Surface Pro 8 display flickering issue, improves Windows Hello, more

The April 2023 firmware update is also available for those owning the eighth-generation Surface Pro or Surface Pro 8. The latest release is notable as it resolves a flickering display issue, improves Windows Hello and camera performance, and fixes bugs causing blue screens of death.
What is new in the Surface Pro 8 April 2023 firmware update?
-
Addresses system camera performance and stability, and addresses bugcheck.
-
Improves Windows Hello log-in stability.
-
Resolves display flicker issue.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel – System - 60.22000.5.9037
|
Intel Camera - Control Logic -System devices
|Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.9037
|Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices
|Intel – Camera – 60.22000.5.9037
|Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera - System devices
|Intel – Extension - 60.22000.5.9037
|Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera - Extension
|Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.9037
|Surface Camera Front - System devices
|
Intel Corporation – Extension - 60.22000.5.9037
|Surface Camera Front - Extension
|Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.9037
|Surface Camera Rear - System devices
|Intel Corporation – Extension - 60.22000.5.9037
|Surface Camera Rear - Extension
|Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.9037
|Surface IR Camera Front - System devices
|Intel Corporation – Extension - 60.22000.5.9037
|Surface IR Camera Front - Extension
|Surface - Firmware - 5.65.139.0
|Surface Touch G6 Firmware Update - Firmware
|Surface - HIDClass - 161.39.33.0
|Surface TCON device -Human Interface Devices
|Surface - Firmware - 18.104.143.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|All Surface Pro 8 variants
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 20H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps
|Known Issues
|No known issues in this update
|Device Supported Until
|October 5, 2025
Here are other Surface devices Microsoft updated this month with new firmware:
