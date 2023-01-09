Surface Pro 8 gets a massive list of new drivers in the latest firmware update

Microsoft has updated its previous-gen flagship tablet with a new firmware update containing a massive list of new drivers. The latest release fixes security vulnerabilities and improves overall system stability and performance.
What is new in the Surface Pro 8 January 2023 firmware update?
- This update addresses security vulnerability and improves system stability and performance.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - USB - 1.94.139.0
|Surface Type Cover V7 Fingerprint UDE Controller - Universal Serial Bus controllers
|Surface - Extension - 2.114.139.0
|Surface Type Cover V7 Fingerprint UDE Controller - Extension
|Realtek - Media - 6.0.9320.5
|Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) - Sound, video and game controllers
|Surface - System - 66.46.139.0
|Surface Integration - System devices
|Dolby - SoftwareComponent - 3.30400.413.0
|Dolby - SoftwareComponent - 3.30400.413.0
|Intel(R) Corporation - Media - 10.29.0.7919
|Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (SST) USB - Sound, video and game controllers
|Intel - System - 10.29.0.7919
|Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (SST) OED - System devices
|Intel(R) Corporation - Media - 10.29.0.7919
|Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (SST) for Bluetooth Audio - Sound, video and game controllers
|Intel - System - 10.29.0.7919
|Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (SST) Audio Controller - System devices
|Dolby - Extension - 7.811.332.53
|Dolby - Extension - 7.811.332.53
|Surface - Firmware - 11.101.139.0
|Surface - Firmware - 11.101.139.0
|Elan - Biometric - 4.15.12412.20015
|ELAN WBF Fingerprint Sensor - Biometric devices
|Dolby - SoftwareComponent- 3.30201.210.0
|DolbyAPO Software Device (HAS) - Software component
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|All Surface Pro 8 variants
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 20H2 and newer
Windows 11 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website
|Additional Steps
|No additional steps required
|Known Issues
|No known issues
|Device Supported Until
|October 5, 2025
Another Surface device Microsoft updated this month is the Surface Laptop Studio. Its January 2023 firmware update has a much more modest changelog and focuses on improving Windows Hello and facial recognition. You can learn more about that release here.
