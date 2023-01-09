Surface Pro 8 gets a massive list of new drivers in the latest firmware update

Microsoft has updated its previous-gen flagship tablet with a new firmware update containing a massive list of new drivers. The latest release fixes security vulnerabilities and improves overall system stability and performance.

What is new in the Surface Pro 8 January 2023 firmware update?

This update addresses security vulnerability and improves system stability and performance.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - USB - 1.94.139.0 Surface Type Cover V7 Fingerprint UDE Controller - Universal Serial Bus controllers Surface - Extension - 2.114.139.0 Surface Type Cover V7 Fingerprint UDE Controller - Extension Realtek - Media - 6.0.9320.5 Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) - Sound, video and game controllers Surface - System - 66.46.139.0 Surface Integration - System devices Dolby - SoftwareComponent - 3.30400.413.0 Dolby - SoftwareComponent - 3.30400.413.0 Intel(R) Corporation - Media - 10.29.0.7919 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (SST) USB - Sound, video and game controllers Intel - System - 10.29.0.7919 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (SST) OED - System devices Intel(R) Corporation - Media - 10.29.0.7919 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (SST) for Bluetooth Audio - Sound, video and game controllers Intel - System - 10.29.0.7919 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (SST) Audio Controller - System devices Dolby - Extension - 7.811.332.53 Dolby - Extension - 7.811.332.53 Surface - Firmware - 11.101.139.0 Surface - Firmware - 11.101.139.0 Elan - Biometric - 4.15.12412.20015 ELAN WBF Fingerprint Sensor - Biometric devices Dolby - SoftwareComponent- 3.30201.210.0 DolbyAPO Software Device (HAS) - Software component

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations All Surface Pro 8 variants Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 20H2 and newer

Windows 11 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps No additional steps required Known Issues No known issues Device Supported Until October 5, 2025

Another Surface device Microsoft updated this month is the Surface Laptop Studio. Its January 2023 firmware update has a much more modest changelog and focuses on improving Windows Hello and facial recognition. You can learn more about that release here.