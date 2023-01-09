Surface Pro 8 gets a massive list of new drivers in the latest firmware update

Neowin · with 0 comments

Surface Pro 8 device images

Microsoft has updated its previous-gen flagship tablet with a new firmware update containing a massive list of new drivers. The latest release fixes security vulnerabilities and improves overall system stability and performance.

What is new in the Surface Pro 8 January 2023 firmware update?

  • This update addresses security vulnerability and improves system stability and performance.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Surface - USB - 1.94.139.0 Surface Type Cover V7 Fingerprint UDE Controller - Universal Serial Bus controllers
Surface - Extension - 2.114.139.0 Surface Type Cover V7 Fingerprint UDE Controller - Extension
Realtek - Media - 6.0.9320.5 Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) - Sound, video and game controllers
Surface - System - 66.46.139.0 Surface Integration - System devices
Dolby - SoftwareComponent - 3.30400.413.0 Dolby - SoftwareComponent - 3.30400.413.0
Intel(R) Corporation - Media - 10.29.0.7919 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (SST) USB - Sound, video and game controllers
Intel - System - 10.29.0.7919 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (SST) OED - System devices
Intel(R) Corporation - Media - 10.29.0.7919 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (SST) for Bluetooth Audio - Sound, video and game controllers
Intel - System - 10.29.0.7919 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (SST) Audio Controller - System devices
Dolby - Extension - 7.811.332.53 Dolby - Extension - 7.811.332.53
Surface - Firmware - 11.101.139.0 Surface - Firmware - 11.101.139.0
Elan - Biometric - 4.15.12412.20015 ELAN WBF Fingerprint Sensor - Biometric devices
Dolby - SoftwareComponent- 3.30201.210.0 DolbyAPO Software Device (HAS) - Software component

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations All Surface Pro 8 variants
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 20H2 and newer
Windows 11 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website
Additional Steps No additional steps required
Known Issues No known issues
Device Supported Until October 5, 2025

Another Surface device Microsoft updated this month is the Surface Laptop Studio. Its January 2023 firmware update has a much more modest changelog and focuses on improving Windows Hello and facial recognition. You can learn more about that release here.

Report a problem with article
MSI Afterburner
Next Article

Russia Ukraine war now threatening an unsuspected victim in MSI Afterburner
Power Plant
Previous Article

Utility Industry Outlook 2023: 4 Workforce Management Trends to Watch

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement