Microsoft updates Surface Go 2 with Windows 11 Autopilot support

Microsoft has released the April 2023 firmware update for another Surface device. This time, owners of the second-generation Surface Go can download a fresh set of drivers and under-the-hood improvements. Unfortunately, for a regular customer, the April 2023 update will not sound exciting as it only brings support for the Windows 11 Autopilot management feature.

For those unfamiliar, Windows Autopilot is a cloud-based tool that helps IT Admins deploy, manage, reset, or recycle Windows-based devices. It ensures the end user gets a fully-prepared device with all the necessary settings, policies, and applications. You can learn more about Windows Autopilot in the official documentation.

This update enables Windows 11 Autopilot management functionality.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Security - 7.2.2.0 Surface Trusted Platform Module 2.0 - Security devices Surface - Firmware - 1.0.2.4 Surface UEFI – Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations All Surface Go 2 variants Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps If your Surface Go 2 turns on and you see a black screen that says "No Bootable Device", visit Surface Go or Surface 2 turns on and shows "Not Bootable Device." Known Issues No known issues in this update Device Supported Until December 30, 2024 (firmware updates)

Microsoft's entry-level tablet lineup consists of devices based on Intel Pentium and Core m3/i3 processors. However, a recently published report revealed that the company is planning an ARM-based Surface Go "4." The upcoming successor to the current Surface Go 3 will feature an SoC based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c lineup, delivering a similar performance with significant efficiency and battery life improvements. You can learn more about that in our dedicated post.