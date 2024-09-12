Microsoft has started rolling out a new and streamlined SharePoint start screen

People who use Microsoft's SharePoint internal social media services at their company or organization will be getting a new start screen soon if they haven't already seen it. Today, Microsoft revealed that the redesigned SharePoint start screen is currently being rolled out with a streamlined design.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

The updated SharePoint start experience simplifies creating pages. Authors can begin with a blank page or use OOTB templates without selecting a target SharePoint site initially. These pages are saved in the SharePoint pages library in OneDrive for Business. Once drafts are ready, authors can choose to publish them as personal pages or to the intended SharePoint site(s).

One big change is that it should be much easier for SharePoint authors to find older drafts of their news posts and articles. Microsoft says that the new SharePoint start page includes a quick view of both published pages and drafts. They can also check out view counts for their articles and see who has made any changes to their articles.

The new SharePoint start experience can be accessed on the top banner of the SharePoint home page. Microsoft actually started rolling out the new start page in late July, but it should be available for all SharePoint users by the end of September.

Microsoft also revealed some other upcoming improvements and additions for SharePoint users:

A left-hand navigation bar to help authors locate recently accessed SharePoint sites where they have created, edited, or published pages.

More email-ready web parts for personal pages.

Create SharePoint pages from custom templates right from the SharePoint start experience.

This is just the latest update for Microsoft SharePoint. In recent weeks, it has added a new Design Ideas feature, which uses AI to suggest to authors how to better design pages. More recently, it added a feature that lets SharePoint authors remove the title from their posts in favor of banners.