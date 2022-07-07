Microsoft introduces new Notifications pane in Outlook for Windows

A couple of months ago, we reported that Microsoft would introduce a new Notifications pane in Outlook for Windows sometime in June. While Microsoft missed that deadline, now, in July, the new Notifications pane is finally ready to roll out to the Outlook Windows client.

In a blog post, Microsoft talks at length about the functionalities of the pane. As described by the software giant, the pane allows you to choose which types of notifications you wish to receive, including email and document @mentions, travel updates, deliveries, and more.

Items in the Notifications pane remain for 30 days, after which they expire. You can follow the below steps to access the pane.

How it works

1. Select the Notifications icon (Notifications pane icon in Outlook) at the top-right corner of your Outlook window to display a list of email and document notifications. 2. Click an email @mention notifications card in the Notifications pane; this opens the email related to that notification in a popped-out email window. 3. Select Customize in the top-left corner of the Notifications pane of notifications you want to see going forward.

It's worth noting that the new Notifications pane will initially be available for enterprise customers. Microsoft will open access to consumers in the near future. Microsoft will be rolling out the Notifications pane to Office Insiders running Windows Beta Channel Version 2208 (Build 15408.10000) or later.

Source: Microsoft