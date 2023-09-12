Microsoft introduces the Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller for $64.99

Microsoft today unveiled the Xbox Wireless Controller – Astral Purple edition, which becomes the second controller to be announced just in September. The latest variant is joining the matte single-color line-up that so far has seven editions to choose from, including the classic black and white controllers.

"The rich purple color has such a distinct regal look to spice up your gaming setup and bolster your collection," says Xbox Accessories marketing manager Daniel Ruiz, Sr regarding the new Astral Purple controller. "The dark purple theme is carried over to both the thumbsticks and buttons, with a black matte finish on the hybrid D-Pad, bumpers, and triggers. This is all tied together with a clean white back case that results in the front of the controller looking even more striking."

Other than the new shade, its features and innards all remain the same as a standard Xbox controller. This means players receive textured grips on bumpers, triggers, and back case for getting a better grip during long sessions, a 3.5mm audio jack, remappable buttons, and removable batteries. Its Bluetooth and Xbox wireless support means the controller can be used across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PCs, and mobile devices.

Pre-orders for the Xbox Wireless Controller – Astral Purple edition are available now from the Microsoft Store and third party sellers across select Xbox markets. It is slated to ship on September 19. The Astral Purple is a little more expensive than a standard white or black controller though, coming in at $64.99. Retailers like Amazon could be opening pre-orders soon too, so keep an eye out.

For those looking for a bit more style on their game pads, less than two weeks ago, Microsoft also put forth the Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition Xbox controller featuring a swirling energy pattern design. Moreover, don't forget that the Xbox Series X is soon receiving customizability as well. Microsoft has revealed official wraps that snugly fit around the console without adhesives. In addition to a Starfield-themed one, new wraps are incoming with designs matching previously released Xbox controllers.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.