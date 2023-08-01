Microsoft unveils new Xbox Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition Controller

Microsoft has prepared a treat for those looking for a more exciting gamepad than the standard Robot White or Carbon Black Wireless Controller. The new Xbox Wireless Controller Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition promises to help you "vaporize your competition" with a unique-looking gamepad featuring a swirl energy pattern inspired by clouds and storming skies.

The new gamepad is Microsoft's standard third-generation controller (model 1914 introduced alongside the Xbox Series X) with a USB-C port and a dedicated share button. Unlike regular gamepads bundled with the current-gen consoles, the Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition features rubberized, blue diamond-pattern grips for better ergonomics during intense gameplay.

Console users will also get the Stormcloud Vapor exclusive dynamic background with swirls in different tones (available on Xbox Series X and Series S). To change your dashboard background, head to Settings > General > Personalization and press the My Background button.

Other features include everything you love about Microsoft's gamepads: a 3.5 mm audio jack, 40 hours of battery life, customization with the Xbox Accessories app, dual-profile connection, and compatibility with numerous devices and platforms. You can use the gamepad to play games on your Windows 10 and 11 PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Consoles, Android devices, iPhones, and iPads.

The Xbox Wireless Controller Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition is now available for preorder on the official Xbox website. If you want to get ahold of one, prepare to spend $69.99.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently announced a new controller feature coming soon to Xbox consoles: the ability to map keyboard keys and shortcuts to controller buttons. It is now available for testing among Xbox Insiders (in the Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead rings) owning the Xbox Wireless Elite Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controller.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.