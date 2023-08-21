Official Xbox Series X Console Wraps announced, Starfield and other designs coming soon

Offering hardware and accessory variants with different designs is not a new development for Microsoft's Xbox division. It routinely drops alternative controller designs. However, outside of promotional ones, the Xbox Series X console has largely been left alone, with the Series S even receiving a Black version soon.

Microsoft is now going for a different route for the Series X, with it today announcing official Console Wraps to customize existing consoles without having to opt for a new edition, while also having the option to change it later.

"We know gamers want to be able to customize their consoles and show support for their favorite games, and we are delivering an option that’s more affordable and more sustainable than purchasing a special edition or limited edition console," said Microsoft today. "With the launch of Series X Console Wraps, you can customize the console you already have."

According to the company, its official wraps will not interfere with any of the console's vents and ports, making sure "console performance is preserved." Instead of adhesives like in third-party options, these will be using a fabric design with Velcro being used. Regarding how the wrap is held in place, Microsoft adds:

"Designed to perfectly surround your Xbox Series X, the inside of each Xbox console wrap consists of soft, silicone print material. Each Xbox Series X wrap is fastened by a Velcro enclosure, no tools or adhesives required."

The official Starfield wrap will launch on October 18 across US, Canada, and Europe with a design inspired by the game's NASA-punk art style. The same visual style can be seen on Starfield's recently launched companion controller and headset variants.

Meanwhile, the Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo wraps will release on November 10. These designs match the similarly named Xbox Wireless controllers that Microsoft also offers.

All three currently-announced variants of the Xbox Series X Console Wraps are now available for pre-order from the Microsoft Store for $49.99 (Starfield) and $44.99 (Arctic and Mineral Camo).

