Get this Logitech first-gen G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse for its lowest price at Amazon

A few days ago, Logitech announced some new gaming PC accessories. They included the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse which is now available on Amazon for $159. However, the first generation of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse is still an excellent choice for high-end PC gamers, and you can get it for an all-time low price right now.

Amazon currently has the Logitech G Pro X Superlight Gaming Mouse for a price of $119.99. However, there's also a digital coupon on the page that, when activated, reduces the price by another $10 to just $109.99. That's a $50 discount from the normal $159.99 MSRP.

Logitech collaborated with pro eSports PC gamers to come up with a design for the mouse that was extremely light but still offered the same quality build that those gamers demand in their mice. The result is that the Logitech G Pro X Superlight weighs just 63 grams, but still offers everything in a high-end gaming mouse.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight supports the company's Lightspeed wireless technology for fast gaming combined with low latency. It also has five programmable buttons and a 25,600 DPI optical sensor.

Underneath, the mouse has large zero-additive PTFE feet for less friction while you move it on your mouse pad. Finally, it will last up to 70 hours on a single charge.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight (first-gen) gaming PC mouse for $109.99 ($50 off with digital coupon)

