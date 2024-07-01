Microsoft Designer now allows you to create both landscape and portrait images

Microsoft Designer is an AI-powered graphic design tool that lets you create stunning visuals and graphics for various platforms. With Designer, you can generate professional-quality social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, logos, website banners, and more. As of today, all the features in Microsoft Designer is available for free for everyone.

One of the key limitations of Microsoft Designer was the size of the images it could create. Until recently, it only allowed users to create images in a square (1024 x 1024) format. Even though the square format may suit various needs, users were asking for more size options. Based on user feedback, Microsoft has now added support for two more sizes:

Portrait (1024 x 1792)

Landscape (1792 x 1024)

The new portrait and landscape options will make Microsoft Designer even more useful for users since it will allow them to create desktop wallpapers, images for PowerPoint presentations, and more.

Recently, Microsoft announced two brand-new features for Microsoft Designer. First, the new Frame Image tool can add a personalized, AI-generated frame to any image. Second, the new Collage Creator feature allows you to add up to ten photos, and Designer will intelligently arrange them in a neat layout and enclose it in a custom-designed frame. Both the Frame Image and Collage Creator features are now available on the Microsoft Designer website in English to anyone with a Microsoft account.

Frame Image and Collage Creator can be used to create anything from wedding and birthday invitations to vision and mood boards.

In addition to adding new features to Microsoft Designer, Microsoft is also integrating it across its products and services. In April, Microsoft announced Designer integration in the Windows Photos app, which allows users to edit their photos in Designer with a single click. In May, Designer was integrated directly into Teams chats and channels, allowing users to create images during their work chat sessions.

