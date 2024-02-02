Microsoft makes both Copilot for Sales and Copilot for Service generally available

Microsoft continues to expand its Copilot generative AI efforts to more parts of its company. This week, two more of them became generally available: Copilot for Sales and Copilot for Service.

In a blog post Microsoft stated that Copilot for Sales uses the company's Copilot for Microsoft 365 as the basis to help businesses in general, and sales employees in particular, make their lives easier. The blog post states Copilot for Sales could help with creating presentations in Microsoft Word, along with generating email drafts in Outlook with info such as "relevant product, account, relationship" and more from their customer relationship management (CRM) setup.

Microsoft added:

Late this month, Copilot for Sales will also bring CRM connectivity to the Microsoft Copilot chat experience, allowing sellers and sales managers to get quick insights on conversion and win rate, sales cycle, and pipeline. Later this year, we plan to enhance Copilot experiences in Microsoft PowerPoint and OneNote as well, tailoring them to address seller-specific needs with CRM connectivity.

The Copilot for Service offering adds generative AI features for customer service employees. Microsoft stated:

Copilot for Service unlocks an organization’s trusted knowledge to accelerate onboarding and case resolution, improve efficiency, and automate tasks for agents in their flow of work. Without costly development time, organizations can simply point to their data and, in a few minutes, unlock generative AI-powered conversations across their knowledge bases. And for agents, they can tap into this knowledge with a copilot embedded directly in their desktop software of choice such as Salesforce, as well as the other tools they already use every day like Outlook and Teams.

The price for Copilot for Sales and Copilot for Service is $20 a month per user each, if a business is already set up with Copilot for Microsoft 365. If not, both products can be purchased for $50 a month per user each, and that will include Copilot for Microsoft 365 support.