Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a commercial subscription for its Copilot AI assistant. Dubbed Copilot Pro, it offers extra perks and improvements, such as access to GPT-4 Turbo, Office integration, custom GPTs, improved image generation, and more—all of that for $20 per month. Now, with Microsoft pushing the AI pedal to the metal, Copilot Pro ads are coming to Windows 11.

Microsoft wants to ensure every Windows 11 eligible user knows about Copilot Pro, so it decided to place an ad on the Home page of the Settings app. That tab opens by default every time you launch the Settings app, which means the Copilot Pro banner will get a lot of eyes once it is out for all users.

Besides giving you a brief description of what Copilot Pro is, the ad lets you click a big button to subscribe or learn more about the subscription and its perks using the "What's included in Copilot Pro?" link.

Looks like a Copilot Pro subscription card is being added to the Settings Home page, as well as a section for Copilot Pro in Accounts settings which displays billing information. Hidden in the latest Dev and Beta builds. pic.twitter.com/XRS3gRlSfJ — PhantomOcean3 ☃️ (@PhantomOfEarth) February 2, 2024

Even though the company has not announced the banner yet, some Windows Insiders have already spotted it on preview builds from the Dev and Beta Channels without enabling any hidden features or IDs. If you also want to witness the latest ad in Windows 11, try enabling it using the ViVeTool app. Download ViVeTool from GitHub, launch Command Prompt as Administrator, type vivetool /enable /id:47942561, and press Enter.

It is worth noting that Copilot Pro is only available to users in the United States. Therefore, the banner and its rollout may be limited.

The Copilot Pro ad is not the first thing of questionable practicality to appear on the Settings' Home page. Microsoft already uses it to promote the Microsoft 365 subscription and OneDrive. On the other hand, the page provides some useful things, like quick access to themes and recommended settings.