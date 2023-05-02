Microsoft OneDrive for work and school gets a revamped look on the web with new features

In December, Microsoft launched the new version of the Windows OneDrive app for Windows 11. Today, the company announced a revamped version of OneDrive on the web for its education and business customers, and it's available right now.

Microsoft's blog post states:

The new OneDrive Home experience reduces the time to find your files so you can spend more time doing. Our new “For you” area uses AI-powered file recommendations to surface files personalized to you, bringing the most relevant, time-sensitive content to top of your OneDrive. We’ve also added rich, context-based organization, such as views that show you recent, shared, and favorite and files from meetings. These views help you get back to content quickly. And lastly, inline activity updates let you catch up on files at a glance or jump right to comments in files that you want to address.

The new OneDrive web experience will be adding new features in the coming weeks. One of them is a new Shared view. Each person will be able to see all of the files that have been shared to that individual in one place.

Another new feature that's coming in the near future is the People view page. Microsoft says:

The new People view organizes your files by the people you are working with. We’ve created this context-aware, adaptive experience to help you quickly find files you’re working on together. You’ll be able to pin people to top of the view for quick access and activity previews will help keep you up-to-speed on collaboration without having to open the file.

Also coming soon is the Meetings view page where users can see which files were shared to them in online meetings, via notes, or Microsoft's new Loop app. The new OneDrive will also add features like filtering files by type and using different colors for virtual folders. Microsoft will let users pin certain files as Favorites, and also create File Shortcuts links.

Microsoft will even add a way for OneDrive browser users to continue working on stored files even if they are not connected to the internet:

"Available when offline,” will allow you to go offline and continue working on files in your browser, with changes syncing automatically to OneDrive once you are back online. Stay tuned for more updates.

Microsoft also mentions that AI file recommendations are coming to OneDrive for work or school, but details were not revealed.